In this July 22, 2019 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte sang with Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra
Screenshot from RTVM SONA feed
WATCH: Duterte sings as Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra plays his favorites
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2019 - 1:11pm

MANILA, Philippines— Despite delivering his State of the Nation Address speech for an hour and a half, President Rodrigo Duterte had time for two songs for the lawmakers and guests at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday.

Duterte sang his rendition of Filipino romantic song “Ikaw” by Martin Nievera and “Moon River” by Andy Williams to accompaniment by the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, which the Cultural Center of the Philippines describes as "the country’s leading orchestra and ... widely regarded as one of the top musical ensembles in the Asia-Pacific region."

It was the first time for the PPO to perform at the Batasang Pambansa and for a SONA.

READ: Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra prepares for first SONA performance

Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra also played music as Duterte entered the Session Hall of the House of Representatives.

After singing, Duterte thanked the orchestra and invited them to Malacañang for a simple gathering.

"Ang ganda. Bilib ako (Beautiful. I’m impressed),” Duterte said.

“I’ll invite about ten… tayo lang, fellowship lang (just us, for fellowship)…So, ‘yun dinner tayo (Let’s have dinner)— few invited friends, tugtog kayo (play music) if you want. We’ll have dancing if you want. We can spend the night. Maraming salamat po (Thank you very much),” he added. 

