WATCH: Tired of political clashes, Imee wears red and yellow ombré dress in SONA 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Imee Marcos said she is sick of clashes among political factions so she attempted to unifiy prominent political colors in the gown she wore for President Rodrigo Duterte’s fourth State of the Nation Address Monday.

“Dilawan ako ngayon,” Marcos told reporters in jest, referring to the color of political opposition, particularly the erstwhile ruling Liberal Party.

The Senate neophyte is wearing “La Filigrina”—a yellow and red ombré gown designed by Mak Tumang. Tumang is the designer behind the iconic gowns of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Sen. Imee Marcos wears “La Filigrina” gown designed by Mak Tumang. pic.twitter.com/ahOFUpLB3E — Gaea Cabico (@gaeacabico) July 22, 2019

Marcos, the eldest daughter of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., said she is tired of political rivalries.

“Sawang sawa na ako sa bangayan ng dilaw at pula sa pulitika,” she said.

(I’m sick of the political clashes between the yellow and red.)

Marcos added: “The election is now over, let’s move forward.”

She placed eighth in the 2019 midterm elections despite her questionable educational attainment claims and honesty and integrity issue.

Marcos ran under the administration-backed Hugpong ng Pagbabago, whose campaign manager is presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.