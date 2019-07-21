This July 21, 2019 photo shows Miss Universe Catriona Gray raising the Philippine flag during the boxing mach between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Screenshot from Pacquiao-Thurman fight
WATCH: Catriona Gray raises Philippine flag during Pacquiao-Thurman bout
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2019 - 3:07pm

MANILA, Philippines— Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray served as the flag bearer during the boxing match between Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao and American boxer Keith Thurman on Sunday (Manila time).

True to her “raise your flag” battle cry, Gray proudly raised the Philippine flag at the boxing ring during the singing of the national anthem ahead of the fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

 

 

Gray who watched the match of Pacquiao for the first time was also part of the entourage of the boxing champ.

On her Instagram account, Gray said she flew to Vegas to support Pacquiao.

READ: Catriona flies to Vegas to support Pacquiao fight

She also posted a photo of her carrying the flag while Pacquiao smiles beside her.

“The legend inspiring the dreams of a generation. Laban @mannypacquiao !! Laban Pilipinas!!!!” Gray captioned her post.

 

CATRIONA GRAY MANNY PACQUIAO MISS UNIVERSE 2018 PACQUIAO-THURMAN
Philstar
