WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach leads self-love manifesto
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 7:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — In time for Wellness Month this July, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach recently led the declaration of a campaign’s Self-Love Manifesto. 

As a special guest in the launch of Centuria Medical’s “#WeSelfLove” campaign, Pia encouraged everyone to listen to one’s body, especially when one needs to take a break, and not find solutions when one is already feeling bad.

For her, self-care should be preventive, so she shared her detox and self-love routine.

“Mental health also needs detox,” she stressed. “Putting your phone down is a big detox. Taking a social media break is a detox.” — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

RELATED: Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray share self-love tips

MISS UNIVERSE PIA WURTZBACH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
3 hours ago
WATCH: What triggered 1990 Luzon earthquake
3 hours ago
The country commemorates the 29th year of the powerful quake that rocked Central Luzon on Tuesday.
News Videos
1 day ago
WATCH: South Korea dog meat protesters hounded by farmers
1 day ago
South Korean dog farmers defiantly gobbled down canine meat at a counter-protest to an animal rights demonstration in Seoul...
News Videos
2 days ago
Deforestation: a catastrophe in the waiting
2 days ago
The rate of deforestation in the Amazon, which slowed dramatically from 2004 to 2012, surged again in January, according to...
News Videos
3 days ago
Key moments in the conquest of space
3 days ago
Videographic looking back on fifty years of space travel.
News Videos
5 days ago
The Koreas: sixty years of conflict
5 days ago
US President Donald Trump traveled to South Korea for G20 Summit and visited the Demilitarized Zone.
News Videos
9 days ago
WATCH: Intelligent shopping trolleys help transport goods safely
9 days ago
Self-driving carts which can carry your shopping or pack shelves are becoming more widespread in France.
News Videos
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with