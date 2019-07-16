WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach leads self-love manifesto

MANILA, Philippines — In time for Wellness Month this July, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach recently led the declaration of a campaign’s Self-Love Manifesto.

As a special guest in the launch of Centuria Medical’s “#WeSelfLove” campaign, Pia encouraged everyone to listen to one’s body, especially when one needs to take a break, and not find solutions when one is already feeling bad.

For her, self-care should be preventive, so she shared her detox and self-love routine.

“Mental health also needs detox,” she stressed. “Putting your phone down is a big detox. Taking a social media break is a detox.” — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

