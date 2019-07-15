South Korean animal rights activists hold likenesses of dead dogs during a protest against the dog meat trade in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on July 12, 2019
AFP/Jung Yeon-je
WATCH: South Korea dog meat protesters hounded by farmers
(Agence France-Presse) - July 15, 2019 - 3:52pm

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean dog farmers defiantly gobbled down canine meat at a counter-protest to an animal rights demonstration in Seoul on Friday, handing out leaflets touting the health benefits of the divisive delicacy.

Wearing headbands saying "Fight! Unite!" and dipping each stringy morsel in spicy sauce, the small but vocal group gathered paces away from a rally against the dog meat trade in front of South Korea's parliament.

Around one million dogs are eaten every year in the country, where the greasy red meat is part of traditional cuisine.

But consumption has declined as the nation embraces the idea of dogs as pets instead of livestock, with slaughterhouses closing and pressure mounting from activists -- at home and abroad -- to ban eating the animals altogether.

Hollywood actress Kim Basinger, a long-time vegetarian, joined the group of black-clad animal rights protesters carrying handmade models of emaciated dead dogs.

But the farmers, who oppose legal measures currently tangled up in the courts to make killing pooches for meat illegal, were doggedly stating their case.

"Dog meat itself is a chunk of collagen, which is good for the skin and makes one a beautiful woman," the farmers' leaflet said, adding that it is also good for the health of the elderly.

"Dear citizens, please eat dog meat -- a traditional, delicious delicacy that has been enjoyed by our ancestors for generations -- without shame and thereby lead happy and healthy lives."

The two protests took place on what is the first of the summer's three hottest "dog days", as dictated by South Korean folk belief.

Many Koreans believe that eating chicken soup or dog meat on this particular day helps them beat the heat.

A 2017 survey found that 70 per cent of South Koreans do not eat dogs, but only about 40 per cent believe the practice should be banned.

DOG DOG FARMERS DOG MEAT PROTEST SOUTH KOREA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
37 minutes ago
WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach leads self-love manifesto
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 37 minutes ago
In time for Wellness Month this July, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach recently led the declaration of a campaign’s...
News Videos
1 day ago
WATCH: South Korea dog meat protesters hounded by farmers
1 day ago
South Korean dog farmers defiantly gobbled down canine meat at a counter-protest to an animal rights demonstration in Seoul...
News Videos
2 days ago
Deforestation: a catastrophe in the waiting
2 days ago
The rate of deforestation in the Amazon, which slowed dramatically from 2004 to 2012, surged again in January, according to...
News Videos
3 days ago
Key moments in the conquest of space
3 days ago
Videographic looking back on fifty years of space travel.
News Videos
5 days ago
The Koreas: sixty years of conflict
5 days ago
US President Donald Trump traveled to South Korea for G20 Summit and visited the Demilitarized Zone.
News Videos
9 days ago
WATCH: Intelligent shopping trolleys help transport goods safely
9 days ago
Self-driving carts which can carry your shopping or pack shelves are becoming more widespread in France.
News Videos
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with