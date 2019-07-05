WATCH: Can you get to Cubao from Ayala via EDSA in 5 minutes? A fact check
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2019 - 11:35am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte's promise to make the roads so decongested that a motorist can get to Cubao in Quezon City from Ayala Center in Makati in five minutes was backed by the chief of Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group.

The distance of about 9 kilometers between Ayala and Cubao is usually covered on EDSA, a major thoroughfare connecting some cities of Metro Manila. It currently takes about an average of 40 minutes of travel time by midday on a weekday.

Police Brigadier General Roberto Fajardo, the patrol group's chief, insisted that Duterte's vision is possible by December, the month when road congestion reaches its peak.

Fajardo tried to prove this by conducting a simulation at 1 a.m. with an escorted vehicle. He reported that it only took the vehicle 4 minutes and 58 seconds.

In this video, Philstar.com set out to see if Duterte's and Fajardo's theories are realistic. — Video and research by Efigenio Toledo IV

