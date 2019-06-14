WATCH: First Pinoy New Zealand parliamentarian Paulo Garcia delivers historic speech
(Philstar.com) - June 14, 2019 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Known for being competent construction workers, nursing home employees, information technology experts and engineers, Filipinos are now also excelling as lawmakers in New Zealand. 

This is how lawyer and diplomat Paulo Garcia opened his historic maiden speech as the first-ever Filipino member of New Zealand Parliament.

“Nagmamahal na Panginoon, kami'y buong pusong nagpapasalamat na minarapat mong mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang inyong mga anak na makapaglingkod sa bayang New Zealand,” he began his speech in his native Filipino tongue.

READ FULL STORY: First Filipino New Zealand parliamentarian champions Pinoy values in maiden speech

