WATCH: Dubai Festival City Mall's special 'Imagine Show' for Philippine Independence Day

MANILA, Philippines— A mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday (Philippine time) displayed the colors of the Philippine flag in its customized multimedia show to celebrate the 121st Philippine Independence Day.

Dubai Festival City Mall showcased the Philippines’ culture and heritage in its live show called “Imagine.”

The live show “Imagine,” a multimedia show, also featured Philippine culture and heritage.

It used light, fire, and water in its display of a story on a 360-degree field across the mall’s waterfront that is more than 20 acres wide.

The show also included dancing fountain shows, laser light and sound technologies, and water-screen projections with video mapping projection.

For its customized Philippine Independence Day tribute, Dubai Festival City Mall featured tourist destinations and the Philippines as well as famous Filipino personalities like Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and boxing champ Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

The show used the song “Bahay Kubo.”

It will run from June 13 to 15 every hour from 7 p.m.

Consul-General of the Philippines in the UAE Paul Raymund Cortes thanked the Dubai Festival City Mall team for this tribute.

“It certainly gives Filipinos something to be proud of, something to be happy about, something to be joyous about,” Cortes said during the inauguration of the show.

“It just shows exactly how the Filipinos can continue being a part of the multi-cultural community of the UAE and at the same time while we are proud of who we are while we are— celebrating our culture, our heritage, our music, our history, allow us to share that pride and joy with the rest of our friends from other nationalities and ethnicities in the UAE,” he added.

Cortes said the Philippines must always contextualize the celebration “within the scheme of the largest global community” to make sure that every culture and tradition is respected.

Apart from Dubai Festival City Mall, the world’s tallest man-made tower, the Burj Khalifa, also lit up and displayed Philippine flag for the Philippine Independence Day commemoration.

WATCH: Pinoys in Dubai gather for Philippine Independence Day commemoration

The consul-general said this is the first time that Dubai venues celebrated the country’s Independence Day.