The world's tallest man-made tower Burj Khalifa displayed the Philippine flag for the first time to mark the 121st Philippine Independence Day.
Screenshot from Burj Khalifa's video
WATCH: Pinoys in Dubai gather for Philippine Independence Day commemoration
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2019 - 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino community in Dubai, United Arab Emirates united on Thursday (Philippine time) as the world’s tallest skyscraper, Burj Khalifa, lit up in the colors of the Philippine flag to commemorate the Independence Day.

The 829.8 meter-tall man-made tower displayed the Philippine flag at around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, Manila time (9:40 p.m., Wednesday in the UAE).

Paul Raymund Cortes, consul general of the Philippines in the UAE said this was the first time Burj Khalifa lit up in the motif of the Philippine flag to mark the country's Independence Day.

Cortes thanked leading global property developer Emaar Properties and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs for allowing the celebration of the Philippine Independence Day. Emaar is behind the construction of Burj Khalifa.

Watch the Burj Khalifa’s historic 121st Philippine Independence Day commemoration here:

