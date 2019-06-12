Virtual tour: Pamintuan Mansion, an enduring witness to Philippine history
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2019 - 11:13am

MANILA, Philippines — The country commemorates the 121st anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence on Wednesday.

The first anniversary of the declaration of the Philippine Independence was held in Pamintuan Mansion in Angeles, Pampanga.

This residence turned historic site is now known as the Museum of Philippine Social History or "Museo ng Kasaysayan ng Panlipunan ng Pilipinas" and now under the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

It is built by rich Pampangeños, Mariano Pamintuan and Valentino Torres and now stands as the highest structure in Angeles where you can view Mt. Arayat.

Here's a look at the residence where the first anniversary of the declaration of the Philippine Independence was held.

 

 

—Text by Rosette Adel; Information from NHCP; Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr. 

ANGELES NHCP PAMINTUAN MANSION PAMPANGA PHILIPPINE INDEPENDENCE DAY
