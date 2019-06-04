In this Jan. 15, 2019 photo, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo holds a press briefing at Malacañang.
The STAR/Joven Cagande
WATCH: Panelo complains about delayed baggage, limited ventilation at NAIA 2
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2019 - 2:35pm

MANILA, Philippines— Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo on Monday complained about the inconvenience he experienced at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 last Saturday.

Panelo, who arrived from Japan after being in President Rodrigo Duterte's delegation for a four-day working visit, cited that it took them two hours to retrieve their luggage.

He said there were only two carousels functioning while ther were four flights simultaneously arriving from London, Bangkok, Singapore and Japan.

"Not only that, the [air conditioning] was not functioning, if at all; and there was no space to maneuver or to move, because... can you imagine hundreds of passengers in front of one or two carousels," Panelo said in a press briefing on Monday.

Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal on Monday apologized for the inconvenience experienced by Philippine Airlines passengers who arrived at NAIA 2 last Saturday.

He explained that one carousel broke down and the flight delays caused simultaneous arrivals. He added that the limited ventilation was due to the ongoing rehabilitation.

READ: MIAA sorry for inconvenience at NAIA 2

Panelo, for his part, said that although he understand the ongoing rehabilitation and accepts the apology of Monreal he called on the airport authorities to check the carousels regularly.

The Palace spokesman added that he commends Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade for taking responsibility for the airport facility lapse.

MIAA NAIA TERMINAL 2 SALVADOR PANELO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
India heatwave temperatures pass 50 Celsius
1 day ago
Temperatures passed 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in northern India as an unrelenting heatwave triggered warnings of...
News Videos
1 day ago
WATCH: Daredevils can now zip down Eiffel Tower
1 day ago
A giant zip line installed on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower and stretching across to the Place de l'Ecole Militaire...
News Videos
2 days ago
South Korea's pride parade marks 20 years in blaze of color
2 days ago
Tens of thousands of LGBT South Koreans and their supporters paraded through central Seoul Saturday for the capital's 20th...
News Videos
3 days ago
WATCH: Guide warns against dangers of 'human ego' on Everest
3 days ago
Tashi Sherpa, an internationally certified mountain guide, says some people who want to climb Mount Everest "never think that...
News Videos
4 days ago
WATCH: World's tiniest surviving baby born in California
By Jocelyne Zablit | 4 days ago
A California hospital on Wednesday disclosed the birth of the world's smallest baby ever to survive, weighing a mere 245 grams...
News Videos
5 days ago
WATCH: UAE expats get taste of Ramadan traditional sweets
By Dana Moukhallati | 5 days ago
 Nida Mohammed drove for more than an hour from Fujairah to Sharjah in the UAE just to buy special Iraqi sweets and juices...
News Videos
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with