In this May 22, 2019 photo, incoming senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa faced the members of the press after he was proclaimed as new senator.
WATCH: Bato 'torn' on same-sex marriage, says he wants people to be happy
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2019 - 6:19pm

MANILA, Philippines— Senator-elect Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said he is still torn on proposals for recognizing same-sex marriage in the country.

Asked for his stance on the matter after he was proclaimed senator-elect, Dela Rosa said he said he will leave his decision to the majority.

“Ako puwede ako diyan, puwede ring hindi. (I can be for it, I can be against it) Whichever— majority rules,” he said during a press conference after his proclamation on Wednesday.

Dela Rosa said that he is for the happiness of the public so he is for it but he also considers the religious and bible teaching prohibiting same-sex union.

“Torn between sa dalawa ako pero more on giving ako their chance to be happy,” Dela Rosa said.

The neophyte senator was also asked for his stance in case he has to break a tie at the Senate on same-sex marriage. Dela Rosa, however, failed to answer as he was interrupted during the press conference.

Dela Rosa was asked for his stance after Taiwan last week legalized same-sex marriage.

In one of the senatorial debates held during the campaign period, Dela Rosa said he is in favor of granting legal rights and status to same-sex couples under the civil union bill.

He also said he wants the LGBTQI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex) community to be happy.

"Ako masaya ko kasiping ko asawa ko. Kung sila gusto nila lalaki kasiping lalaki, ibigay mo, pagbigyan natin. We have the right to be happy," Dela Rosa said at CNN Philippines’ senatorial debate last April.

 (I'm happy making love to my wife. If they want a man to make love to a man, let's give it to them. We have the right to be happy.)

President Rodrigo Duterte also has a changing stance on same-sex marriage and civil union. 

READ: Duterte backtracks on same-sex marriage, says he supports itDuterte opposes same-sex marriage, favors civil union

Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte) has been pushing for a civil union bill at the House of Representatives, which gives the LGBT legal rights and status.

Lawyer Jesus Falcis III also earlier filed a petition to legalize same-sex marriage by questioning the provision in the Family Code restricting marriages to those between a man and a woman.

Just recently, the House of Representatives put up an online poll on its website, where Filipinos are asked if they are in favor of the proposal to legalize same-sex unions as civil partnerships.

The House of Representatives said the poll “does not purport to reflect the opinions, inclinations, or views of the House of Representatives as a whole, including its Members and employees.”

“Any proposed bill or measure featured in such poll does not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of the leadership of the House of Representatives and its Members concerning its passage but rather to forment public discussion in aid of potential legislation,” it said.

