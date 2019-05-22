WATCH: No Duterte signature fist bump for Poe, Binay during group photo

MANILA, Philippines — Incumbent and returning Sens. Grace Poe and Nancy Binay on Wednesday dared to be different during the group photo with fellow winning senatorial bets after the proclamation.

Poe and Binay, who ran independently for the 2019 midterm elections, did not follow the ten other senators-elect who gestured President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature fist bump.

Instead of doing fist bump, Poe, who used “Galing at Puso” as her campaign slogan, placed her hand over her heart. Binay, on the other hand, raised her index finger.

Returning senator, Lito Lapid, also an independent candidate, however, joined the nine winning senatorial bets who were guest candidates of the administration-backed Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

The HNP candidates in the winning circle were Sen. Cynthia Villar, Bong Go, Ronald dela Rosa, Sonny Angara, Imee Marcos, Francis Tolentino, Koko Pimentel and Bong Revilla.

Watch how the freshly minted senators-elect posed during their group photo at the Philippine International Convention here: