'Biggest fan' Maine Mendoza congratulates Arjo Atayde for winning best actor at Asian Academy Creative Awards
Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde together with girlfriend Kapuso TV host and actress Maine Mendoza.
Instagram/arjoatayde
'Biggest fan' Maine Mendoza congratulates Arjo Atayde for winning best actor at Asian Academy Creative Awards
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 5, 2020 - 1:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso TV host and actress Maine Mendoza is a proud girlfriend to her boyfriend Arjo Atayde after becoming the first Filipino to have won the Best Actor at the 3rd Asian Academy Creative Awards for the iWant series "Bagman." 

In her Twitter account, Maine shared a video of Arjo's winning moment.  

"Waaaaahhhh well-deserved!!!!! Wooot wooot congratulations, @AtaydeArjo!!!! Biggest fan," Maine wrote. 

Arjo bested China's Luo Jin for "Royal Nirvana," Hong Kong's Anthony Wong for "The Republic," India's Manoj Bajpayee for "The Family Man," Indonesia's Miller Khan for "Assalamualaikum Calon Imam," Malaysia's Bront Palarae for "The Bridge Season 2," Myanmar's Kha Ra for "Spirit of Fight (Season 2)," Singapore's Zhang Yao Dong for "Daybreak," Taiwan's Ching-Ting Hsia for "The Story of Three Springs," and Thailand's Prin Suparat for "My Husband in Law."

Before he was named as the winner, Arjo thanked the people behind the competition for the appreciation and recognition to his craft.

“Even before I first stepped foot into this industry, my goal has always been to represent our country in any way I can,” Arjo said in an Instagram post. 

“Nine years into my work in this industry, I was finally given the chance,” he added. 

ARJO ATAYDE MAINE MENDOZA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
Commentary: Rebooting economy through public-private partnerships
By Paco Pangalangan | 2 hours ago
This year, many of the biggest challenges faced by Filipinos were brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
News Feature
fbfb
7 days ago
Commentary: COVID-19 is an opportunity for corruption, reform
By Paco Pangalangan | 7 days ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an array of issues to the fore— the risk of corruption being key among those.&nb...
News Feature
fbfb
14 days ago
Commentary: Public-private collaboration is key to recovery
By Paco Pangalangan | 14 days ago
The nationwide survey found that amidst the continuing COVID-19 pandemic in the country, 91% of Filipinos trusted and approved...
News Feature
fbfb
21 days ago
Commentary: Lifting the hard cap on digital financial inclusion
By Paco Pangalangan | 21 days ago
Whether you are getting your 11.11 online shopping fix or sending money to a friend's bank account with your mobile phone,...
News Feature
fbfb
24 days ago
Commentary: Why Duterte won’t rock the boat for Joe Biden
By Mark Manantan | 24 days ago
Like the rest of the world, the Philippines was on a knife-edge watching the tight race between US President Donald Trump...
News Feature
fbfb
28 days ago
Commentary: Trump admin’s management of troubled Philippine-US alliance
By Renato Cruz De Castro | 28 days ago
There remained the issue of US security guarantee to the Philippines in the face of Chinese maritime expansion in the South...
News Feature
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with