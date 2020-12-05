'Biggest fan' Maine Mendoza congratulates Arjo Atayde for winning best actor at Asian Academy Creative Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso TV host and actress Maine Mendoza is a proud girlfriend to her boyfriend Arjo Atayde after becoming the first Filipino to have won the Best Actor at the 3rd Asian Academy Creative Awards for the iWant series "Bagman."

In her Twitter account, Maine shared a video of Arjo's winning moment.

"Waaaaahhhh well-deserved!!!!! Wooot wooot congratulations, @AtaydeArjo!!!! Biggest fan," Maine wrote.

Arjo bested China's Luo Jin for "Royal Nirvana," Hong Kong's Anthony Wong for "The Republic," India's Manoj Bajpayee for "The Family Man," Indonesia's Miller Khan for "Assalamualaikum Calon Imam," Malaysia's Bront Palarae for "The Bridge Season 2," Myanmar's Kha Ra for "Spirit of Fight (Season 2)," Singapore's Zhang Yao Dong for "Daybreak," Taiwan's Ching-Ting Hsia for "The Story of Three Springs," and Thailand's Prin Suparat for "My Husband in Law."

Before he was named as the winner, Arjo thanked the people behind the competition for the appreciation and recognition to his craft.

“Even before I first stepped foot into this industry, my goal has always been to represent our country in any way I can,” Arjo said in an Instagram post.

“Nine years into my work in this industry, I was finally given the chance,” he added.