Lotto results for February 7, 2020
(The Philippine Star) - February 7, 2020 - 9:00pm

EZ2 - 1 5

SUERTRES - 9 6 5

4 digits -  8 7 1 5

6/45 Lotto - 3 38 26 8 23 30

P33,064,985.00

6/58 UltraLotto - 22 16 29 26 19 39

P177,383,290.00

