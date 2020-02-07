Lotto results for February 7, 2020
(The Philippine Star) - February 7, 2020 - 9:00pm
EZ2 - 1 5
SUERTRES - 9 6 5
4 digits - 8 7 1 5
6/45 Lotto - 3 38 26 8 23 30
P33,064,985.00
6/58 UltraLotto - 22 16 29 26 19 39
P177,383,290.00
