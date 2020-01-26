Lotto results for January 26, 2020
(The Philippine Star) - January 26, 2020 - 9:00pm

EZ2 - 20 7

SUERTRES - 8 1 2

6/49 Super Lotto - 8 8 0 8 4 0

P13,289,868.00

6/58 Ultra Lotto - 15 17 5 14 2 32

P29,700,000.00

LOTTO RESULTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lotto results for January 13, 2020
January 13, 2020 - 9:00pm
Lotto results for January 13, 2020
Lotto Results
fbfb
Lotto results for January 12, 2020
January 12, 2020 - 9:00pm
Lotto results for January 12, 2020
Lotto Results
fbfb
Lotto results for January 19, 2020
January 19, 2020 - 9:00pm
Lotto results for January 19, 2020
Lotto Results
fbfb
Lotto Results for January 4, 2020
January 4, 2020 - 9:00pm
Lotto Results for January 4, 2020
Lotto Results
fbfb
Lotto results for January 22, 2020
January 22, 2020 - 9:00pm
Lotto results for January 22, 2020
Lotto Results
fbfb
Latest
Lotto Results for January 25, 2020
January 25, 2020 - 9:00pm
Lotto Results for January 25, 2020
1 day ago
Lotto Results
fbfb
1 day ago
The STAR Cover (January 25, 2020)
1 day ago
The STAR Cover (January 25, 2020)
Lotto Results
fbfb
Lotto results for January 24, 2020
January 24, 2020 - 9:00pm
Lotto results for January 24, 2020
2 days ago
Lotto Results
fbfb
Lotto results for January 23, 2019
January 23, 2020 - 9:00pm
Lotto results for January 23, 2019
3 days ago
Lotto Results
fbfb
Lotto results for January 21, 2020
January 21, 2020 - 9:00pm
Lotto results for January 21, 2020
5 days ago
Lotto Results
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with