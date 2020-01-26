Lotto results for January 26, 2020
(The Philippine Star) - January 26, 2020 - 9:00pm
EZ2 - 20 7
SUERTRES - 8 1 2
6/49 Super Lotto - 8 8 0 8 4 0
P13,289,868.00
6/58 Ultra Lotto - 15 17 5 14 2 32
P29,700,000.00
