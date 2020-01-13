Lotto results for January 13, 2020
(The Philippine Star) - January 13, 2020 - 9:00pm
EZ2/LVM - 26 29
SUERTRES - 5 9 2
4 digits - 8 4 0 9
6/45 MegaLotto - 35 12 39 15 4 45
P8,910,000.00
6/55 GrandLotto - 36 51 9 46 14 10
P29,700,000.00
