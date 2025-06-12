Open letter for Governor Pamela "Pam" Baricuatro

May 26, 2025

The Editor-in-Chief

THE FREEMAN

Manalili Street, Cebu City

GREETINGS IN THE NAME OF THE LORD ALMIGHTY! Congratulations for being elected as the new Governor of the Province of Cebu.

Your election as the governor of Cebu is purely an intervention from Divine Providence. There is something inside you that prompted our Almighty God to decide in your favor. Your heart looks great and beautiful in the eyes of our Creator, thereby you became His favorite.

On behalf of the constituents of the Province of Cebu, especially the poor and underprivileged, we appeal to you that as you start your journey as Governor, you remain unchanged. That you continue to be the same Pamela "Pam" Baricuatro, humble and sincerely devoted to the Cebuano people.

The Holy Bible teaches us that many great men in the past were destroyed by pride. One example is King Nebuchadnezzar, the ruler of the ancient Babylonian Empire. He once led the greatest world power, Babylon. However, due to his pride, he was transformed by a Holy Angel of God to live like a cow—crawling and eating grass for seven years. After this time in the wilderness, his sanity was restored and he returned to his throne. He then acknowledged God's sovereignty and lived humbly for the rest of his life (Daniel 4:34-37).

The Cebuano people believe in your capability and capacity to be an excellent governor. Continue to live as a faithful Christian and serve the people with a servant-like attitude. Jesus told His disciples that those who wish to become leaders must humble themselves and serve their followers with meekness and good example. He further said that those who want to be first must start at the last.

We humbly suggest that you employ honest and God-fearing individuals as your advisers and consultants—people without any blemish of corruption, full of wisdom, and possessing good character.

We appreciate your decision to hire Ace Durano as your Special Adviser. Surely, he can help promote good governance in Cebu Province. Ace Durano has extensive experience in politics, business, and management. Furthermore, he can tap into the brilliant minds of some Danawanons who can assist in guiding you to be an effective and outstanding governor.

Thank you, and may God bless you, your family, and your administration.

Atty. Enerio N. Ocariza, Jr.

Regional Election Attorney (retired)

Former Student Activist (during Martial Law)

Church Elder - Lapulapu Central SDA Church

Jail Ministry / Hospital Coordinator