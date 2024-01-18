^

Letters to the Editor

AFP’s paradigm shift

The Philippine Star
January 18, 2024 | 12:00am

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has historically been a cornerstone in maintaining the country’s sovereignty and peace. However, in recent years, a significant paradigm shift in its defense and security approaches has been observed. This change aligns with global trends and regional security challenges, marking a critical phase in the AFP’s evolution.

Traditionally, the AFP focused on internal security, dealing primarily with insurgencies and domestic threats. This approach was a response to decades-long internal conflicts with various insurgent groups. However, the changing security landscape, marked by emerging threats such as cyber warfare, terrorism and regional geopolitical tensions, especially in the South China Sea, has necessitated a broader outlook.

The paradigm shift involves a strategic reorientation towards external defense and modernization. This includes the acquisition of modern defense equipment, enhancing naval and air capabilities and focusing on cyber defense mechanisms. Additionally, there’s an increased emphasis on international defense collaboration and participation in global peacekeeping operations.

Modernization and capability enhancement: The AFP’s modernization program is a cornerstone of this shift. Upgrading military hardware, investing in advanced technology, and improving intelligence capabilities are vital for addressing contemporary security threats effectively.

Regional stability and global presence: By focusing on external threats and participating in international defense collaborations, the AFP contributes to regional stability. Its role in ASEAN and other international forums becomes more significant, helping to maintain a balance of power in Southeast Asia.

Internal security and development: While the focus has shifted, internal security remains a priority. The AFP’s role in supporting law enforcement in countering terrorism and insurgency is crucial for national stability and development.

Challenges and criticisms: This paradigm shift is not without challenges. Critics point out potential overspending on defense at the expense of other vital sectors like health and education. There’s also the challenge of ensuring that the AFP’s expanded role does not encroach on civil liberties and democratic principles.

The AFP’s paradigm shift in defense and security approaches is a timely and necessary adaptation to the evolving security landscape. While it brings several benefits, such as enhanced capabilities and a stronger international presence, it also presents challenges that need careful management. Balancing modernization with domestic needs and ensuring the protection of democratic values and human rights remain paramount as the AFP navigates this new era. – Arnulfo Jacinto, [email protected]

