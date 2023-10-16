Stand together

War is inhuman, and turns humans into their worst selves. All past conflicts have shown that – ordinary people, especially the young, are sent out fully armed to be killing machines, not discriminating combatants from civilians, enemies from the innocent.

In the current conflict in Gaza, one side has long determined that the other side has no right to exist, and now the latter is determined to wipe out the former, every last one of what one of their leaders sees as “animals.”

Now is the time to stand together with our brothers and sisters as fellow human beings – Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, atheist and others all have the same right to live in peace and dignity.

This may sound naive and simplistic, impossible to achieve maybe, but as the song goes: Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me. “Me” is a good place to start. — Charly Jones-Gomez, Sta. Rosa, Laguna