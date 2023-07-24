Bravo to our athletes

Here’s a big shout out to the Filipinas, despite the 2-0 loss to Switzerland last Friday. That we even have a team playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup is quite a big thing; even though most of the Filipinas (I still think of them as the Malditas; while some said that name had a negative connotation, I think it just means that they are bad-ass good, as they have shown by qualifying for the World Cup) have non-Pinoy sounding last names, who would’ve ever thought our flag would fly among the women’s football powerhouses in the big leagues?

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and again, it’s our athletes and our artists who make us proud. Our pole vaulter EJ Obiena is now ranked second in the world and has secured a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where hopefully gold awaits him. Caloy Yulo in gymnastics, of course Hidilyn Diaz in weightlifting and others… they are the true heroes who raise high the Philippine flag on the world stage. Bravo! – Andres Guerrero, Marikina City