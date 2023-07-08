The need for a disclaimer

A simple disclaimer at the tail end of the Department of Tourism’s audio visual presentation could have saved the marketing campaign from controversy.

A disclaimer in the advertising sector is a brief statement that intends to protect the interests of the ad agency and the client from criticisms or legal challenges.

Such disclaimer should clarify the purpose and status of the AV presentation. It should have read something like this:

“DDB and DOT reserve the right to show this video material to its internal audience only as a mood setter. This material is not intended for uploading or placement on any platform of social media or mainstream media. Some of the footages used in this ‘pitch material’ are subject to revisions as they are borrowed materials from stock footage suppliers.”

Such disclaimer could have easily removed suspicion of incompetence on the part of the DOT and the ad agency and rebuffed allegations that they took President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Filipino taxpayers for a ride when they presented the tourism video using stock footage showing sites in other countries.

It is a covenant between ad agencies and their clients (DOT in this case) that they must always speak and show the “truth.” It is the most valued dictum among stakeholders in the ad industry. It is part of the responsibility of the agency to tell its client if the materials are genuine Philippine footages or borrowed.

In the first place, the ad agency of the DOT should have told its client that this is a “borrowed footage intended only for the bidding process,” if such was really the case.

The DOT’s marketing communications group should have extensively reviewed and verified the content of the video before the presentation to the DOT chief.

But this was not the case. Apologies came after the grand launch and presentation to the highest official of the land – President BBM. In essence, the agency may have made misrepresentation to DOT, and the DOT was made to believe that these footages indeed are genuine footages taken from the Philippines.

Due diligence is of prime importance when an ad agency deals with government ad accounts, especially if they involve public funds.

Hence, both the ad agency and DOT should be held accountable for this unfortunate event. – DINDO DANAO, managing partner, A. Danao PR Team