Just comparing

No matter how many times US embassy and US government officials give assurance that the EDCA sites are not bases and will not be used to launch attacks and will be subject to Philippine laws and authority, the anti-EDCA groups will insist otherwise. And that the presence of the EDCA sites will mire us in the conflict if the US and China go to war, over Taiwan or for any other reason.

By virtue of where we are geographically, should the US and China go to war we will inevitably be involved. It is naive to think that if we did not give the US those sites to use we can stay out of the conflict.

China grabbed our islands in the West Philippine Sea and built their fortresses and military installations – in the process destroying the marine environment – which are completely off limits to our forces and even our fisherfolk. Their “fishing boats” – aka militia ships – swarm our waters and block and threaten our fishers and our navy and coast guard.

I’m not really happy about having American forces again on our land, but at least the US is doing so with our permission and blessing, upgrading facilities and helping the communities in whatever way. Just comparing. – Anthony Perez Tan, Makati