^

Letters to the Editor

Just comparing

The Philippine Star
May 19, 2023 | 12:00pm

No matter how many times US embassy and US government officials give assurance that the EDCA sites are not bases and will not be used to launch attacks and will be subject to Philippine laws and authority, the anti-EDCA groups will insist otherwise. And that the presence of the EDCA sites will mire us in the conflict if the US and China go to war, over Taiwan or for any other reason.

By virtue of where we are geographically, should the US and China go to war we will inevitably be involved. It is naive to think that if we did not give the US those sites to use we can stay out of the conflict.

China grabbed our islands in the West Philippine Sea and built their fortresses and military installations – in the process destroying the marine environment – which are completely off limits to our forces and even our fisherfolk. Their “fishing boats” – aka militia ships – swarm our waters and block and threaten our fishers and our navy and coast guard.

I’m not really happy about having American forces again on our land, but at least the US is doing so with our permission and blessing, upgrading facilities and helping the communities in whatever way. Just comparing. – Anthony Perez Tan, Makati

EDCA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

Government can tap family savings with treasury bonds

4 days ago
Our public debt has reached P13.75 trillion as of March 31, 2023 from P13.42 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2022 –increasing by P100 billion a month.
4 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

Here we go again?

6 days ago
Oh no, prices of onions are going up again, and some quarters are warning of another round of shortage and of course price increases.
6 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

Transfer of monuments

8 days ago
The City Government of San Juan would like to clarify the baseless and misleading claims regarding the transfer of monuments in Pinaglabanan Shrine (“Relocation of three historical monuments in San Juan slammed,”...
8 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

eTravel, e-chaos?

9 days ago
Even though I am what they call tech-challenged or low-tech, I was happy when the eTravel card was implemented starting April 15 for all departing and arriving passengers.
9 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

EDCA: A strong commitment

10 days ago
This is in relation to the issue of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, especially on the additional sites in Northern Luzon particularly in the province of Cagayan that was approved by the National Gov...
10 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw

Summer vacation should be in summer

13 days ago
We were forced to shift school opening to the third quarter of the year as we slowly tried to get back to in-person classes as the COVID pandemic waned – Oct. 5, 2020; Sept. 13, 2021 then Aug. 22, 2022.
13 days ago
Letters to the Editor
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with