Thinking, then doing

It’s back to work today for everyone, after a long five-day break. I hope, like the President, we all took the time to recharge and reflect and, most important, to “think very hard” about what needs to be done.

While it is crucial that the President considers the steps ahead the government needs to take for the sake of our people, it is also important for each one of us to think very hard about what we need to do – for ourselves, for our family, for our community, for our country – in light of the current situation of our economy and of the world at large that will impact our lives here.

Conflicts are flaring up in many places. The war in Ukraine does not seem to have a resolution anytime soon. Attacks in the Middle East, putting Israel against several of its neighbors, are increasing in frequency and intensity. While newer alliances are being formed among nations in that volatile part of the world, oil-producing countries have agreed to cut production to keep prices high.

Closer to home – very close to home, actually – China is rattling its sabers and sending out its war planes and missiles against Taiwan, just a small strip of water, the Bashi Channel, from our northernmost province of Batanes. Over Holy Week China “practised” actual military action against Taiwan; fortunately Taiwan remained calm and did not react with any military counter action.

Some “experts” say Beijing will never actually invade Taiwan, like Russia invaded Ukraine. They say China will never fight with those it considers fellowmen. We can only hope they are right. And if they are, then the EDCA sites in our country – 5 + 4 = 9 now – should not really be a magnet for an attack on us, despite what the embassy and critics may say.

While these geopolitical maneuverings are really beyond our control, we would all do well to be prepared for its effects on our daily lives – and these effects will be severe.

And as if all that was not enough, we have the climate to be concerned about. While authorities assure us that we will have enough water, the looming El Niño poses a serious challenge.

Let us start living deliberately, avoiding wasteful habits, mindful of how we use our resources. – Anna Jean De Mesa, Angeles City, Pampanga