What comes after Easter?

Christianity as a religion undergoes Lent as a yearly spiritual renewal. The Lenten season is a spiritual space for going back to God, then Easter Sunday follows as the day of celebration.

The week before Easter for some Christians is a week of church rites and rituals; in some circles, resorting to self-flagellation, although discouraged by Catholic church authorities, is practiced to atone for one’s sinful past and ways.

But do we see changes in human behavior when Lent is over? Will we see that the period of spiritual renewal has turned us into better children of God? Or was the period of Lent more of a ritualistic than a timely spiritual undertaking?

Will the period of renewal chasten the corrupt in our beleaguered government and in our society in general, those who make life miserable; the corrupt businessmen, the influence peddlers and those, deprived of conscience, who inflict harm, even death on innocent and peace-loving fellowmen?

Much elsewhere in the Christian world is generally guilty of hypocrisy in going through Lenten spiritual exercises. Will Vladimir Putin, a professed Christian Orthodox, now have his conscience back and be sobered to end his bloody war of aggression against Ukraine that has already cost countless lives?

What good would our Lenten rituals and penitence be as a renewal to God and His sovereignty, if we do not change our wayward sinful ways? What comes after Easter is what matters to God. — Marvel k. Tan [email protected]