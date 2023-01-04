How did we get to this point?

Who was it who said you can have a noche buena meal for P500? I tend to think the person who said that (probably a ranking economist or government official) does not go to the market or the supermarket and so has no idea of the real, actual, honest-to-goodness prices of foodstuff. May I suggest that these bright boys and girls who speak about prices at press conferences first go out and actually check prices – anonymously please, without bodyguards and media – before telling me that I can buy rice at P25 a kilo or sugar at P70 a kilo or onions at P250 a kilo, even just for this week.

For a country that is so rich in natural resources – my lola used to say that no Filipino will ever starve because you just stick a branch in the soil and it will grow – and with abundant marine resources all around 7,000 islands, how did we get to this point where we have to buy rice, sugar, fish, vegetables from other countries that are not as naturally blessed as we are?

We’ve been talking about rice self-sufficiency for years, and if I remember right, some years ago we did hit 96 percent self-sufficiency. But now we find ourselves continuously importing, not just rice but most other elements of our meal – meat (chicken, pork and beef), fish (imagine, even galunggong has to be imported!), vegetables (carrots, garlic, onions), now sugar and perhaps even salt!

Our agricultural policies – farming and fisheries – have apparently been ineffective or downright wrong all these years. How did all our technocrats and experts get it so wrong? Or have the vested interests – lobby groups, corrupt officials – exerted such strong influence as to thwart any moves to make our agriculture efficient enough to feed our people? Or do they just don’t care, as long as they have their budget inserts and intelligence funds?

I feel so bad being so cynical and angry at the start of the year. To be fair, I still gave thanks for my humble noche buena meal, and hope that next year will indeed, somehow, be better for all of us. – Ma. Rita Gonzalez, Valenzuela City