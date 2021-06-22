






































































 




   

   









                            (The Philippine Star) - June 22, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Scrapping quarantine classifications is actually a good idea. These days it is nothing but confusing what really are the differences between GCQ with heightened restrictions and GCQ with restrictions and plain GCQ? And does the public even know about these subtle differences, let alone follow them?



Malacañang refuted the DILG official who said they were considering scrapping the classifications, and that these will stay until herd immunity is achieved, which is – hopefully, supposedly – by Christmas.



But going by the number of people out and about, the cars on the road – nearly pre-pandemic on EDSA, according to the MMDA – the passengers in public transport, the customers in the palengkes, the CQ status is of little concern.



More important than the quarantine classification is the implementation of health protocols, especially the proper wearing of face masks – a mask on the chin offers no protection whatsoever against the virus. Face shields, since we are still supposed to wear them, worn on top of the head doesn’t do much to protect you, even from the sun.



So rather than asking LGUs to implement quarantine restrictions (whatever these are), LGU officials should be more diligent and consistent in making people follow the health protocols of mask, shield and distancing. These are what offer real protection against this virus that is as sneaky and indestructible as corrupt and inept government officials. – Eugenio B. Gonzales, Bulacan


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

