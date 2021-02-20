^

MGCQ? GCQ?

(The Philippine Star) - February 20, 2021 - 12:00am

I’m not really sure what is the difference between MGCQ and GCQ, but since it seems like Metro Manila by next month will join other areas of the country under this least strict quarantine level, I just hope it means more people can get back to work and those who are working can more easily get a ride to work (more public transportation).

I also hope it means more shops and restaurants can open or stay open, although personally I’m not sure if I will already go malling or eat in a restaurant. But for sure I won’t go to the movies yet!

I will feel more confident about doing all those things – going to the mall, restaurant and movie house – after I get vaccinated, which is why I really wish the “vaccine rollout” I keep reading about will actually get started. Since I’m not a frontliner or a senior or a police/military, I don’t know when I can get my shots.

So even if we become MGCQ by next month, I think I’ll still stay at home, go out only when really necessary and keep my mask and shield on.

In other words, GCQ or MGCQ, for me it’s same-same! – Sandra P. Castro, Novaliches, QC

