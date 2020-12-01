Reservists are patriots

I admire the courage of our military reservists who can be tapped to help in times of need. Those military reservists are tasked with relief operations in flood-stricken Cagayan Valley and Isabela. The Reserve Force will be able to contribute to the ongoing relief operations in Cagayan. Maj. Gen. Arnulfo Burgos Jr. said that the reservists are under the Northern Luzon Command, which is working in close coordination with the Emergency Operations Center of Cagayan Valley’s Office of Civil Defense.

A true patriot does not need to have a rifle in his hands and claim to be a defender of the nation. We see how these reservists work for our countrymen without any compensation. How I wish that those self-proclaimed New People’s Army do the same as our reservists serve our nation. Let us all be grateful to have these true-blooded patriots now. – Cyrus Blaise Pirante, St. Agustine Academy, Pampanga