I support the initiative of Energy Secretary and Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security Alfonso Cusi on the stronger enactment of EO 70 also known as NTF-ELCAC that aims to institutionalize a ‘whole-of-nation approach’ in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace.

For me as an advocate of peace, I believe that peace should start in our own selves, then in our family. Next is to our community, then to our country. It is important that each leader of the community has efficient and effective implementation of the EO 70 and exercises good governance in their areas of responsibility. – Sandra Ballaran