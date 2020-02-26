Lectures not based on books

This is my reaction to ACT chairman Joselyn Martinez's statement regarding the assembly headed by the PNP and AFP.

First, why would she question the Department of Education in suspending school activities due to coronavirus?

Why was she so afraid of the police and military lecturing about illegal drugs and terrorism? She said that teachers can do the lecture about terrorism and drugs on their own. Do they have any drug-related experience at work? Do they encounter terrorists in their entire life of teaching? Do they have the experience or they will just base it on books?

Ms. Martinez, don’t you say that the AFP-PNP lectures on the said topic don’t require for the age of the students. Illegal drugs and terrorism don’t choose gender or age. – Kareen Asistio