Pagcor halts financial medical assistance temporarily
(The Philippine Star) - November 15, 2019 - 12:00am

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) wishes to inform the public that beginning November 14, 2019, it is temporarily halting the acceptance of applications for medical financial assistance.

PAGCOR decided to cease receiving requests for financial assistance following the incident involving a couple who attempted to defraud the agency by submitting spurious documents for fictitious medical cases.

The suspects, who were arrested by Manila Police District (MPD) operatives following an entrapment operation, are now facing charges for falsification of public documents by a private individual and using false certificates.

Pending the results of an on-going investigation to the case, the state-run gaming firm freezes its accommodation of requests for medical aid.

PAGCOR likewise warns against all those who plan to do the same as it is employing meticulous measures to evaluate documents submitted to the agency for financial assistance. – Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., Pasay City

