^

Forex & Stocks

1$:57.145

The Philippine Star
July 20, 2025 | 5:30pm
1$:57.145

1$:57.145 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:56.470

1$:56.470

10 days ago
1$:56.470
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.630

1$:56.630

6 days ago
1$:56.630
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.470

1$:56.470

9 days ago
1$:56.470
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.470&nbsp;

1$:56.470 

7 days ago
1$:56.470 
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:56.570

1$:56.570

11 days ago
1$:56.570
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.350

1$:56.350

12 days ago
1$:56.350
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.685

1$:56.685

13 days ago
1$:56.685
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.400

1$:56.400

14 days ago
1$:56.400
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.400

1$:56.400

July 4, 2025 - 5:30pm
1$:56.400
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with