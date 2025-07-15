^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.730

The Philippine Star
July 15, 2025 | 5:00pm
1$:56.730

1$:56.730 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:56.570

1$:56.570

6 days ago
1$:56.570
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:56.350

1$:56.350

7 days ago
1$:56.350
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.685

1$:56.685

8 days ago
1$:56.685
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.400

1$:56.400

9 days ago
1$:56.400
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.400

1$:56.400

11 days ago
1$:56.400
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.250

1$:56.250

12 days ago
1$:56.250
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with