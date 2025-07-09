^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.570

The Philippine Star
July 9, 2025 | 5:30pm
1$:56.570

1$:56.570 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:56.350

1$:56.350

1 day ago
1$:56.350
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.400

1$:56.400

3 days ago
1$:56.400
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.685

1$:56.685

2 days ago
1$:56.685
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.330

1$:56.330

9 days ago
1$:56.330
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:56.250

1$:56.250

6 days ago
1$:56.250
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.365

1$:56.365

7 days ago
1$:56.365
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.300

1$:56.300

8 days ago
1$:56.300
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.330

1$:56.330

9 days ago
1$:56.330
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.570

1$:56.570

10 days ago
1$:56.570
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with