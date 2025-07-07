^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.685

The Philippine Star
July 7, 2025 | 5:00pm
1$:56.685

1$:56.685 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
1$:56.300

1$:56.300

6 days ago
1$:56.300
1$:56.330

1$:56.330

7 days ago
1$:56.330
1$:56.330

1$:56.330

7 days ago
1$:56.330
1$:56.570

1$:56.570

8 days ago
1$:56.570
1$:56.570

1$:56.570

10 days ago
1$:56.570 
1$:56.605

1$:56.605

11 days ago
1$:56.605
1$:56.711

1$:56.711

12 days ago
1$:56.711
1$:57.160

1$:57.160

13 days ago
1$:57.160
