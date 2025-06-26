^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.605

The Philippine Star
June 26, 2025 | 5:00pm
1$:56.605

1$:56.605 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCK
1$:56.711

1$:56.711

1 day ago
1$:56.711
1$:57.450

1$:57.450

7 days ago
1$:57.450
1$:56.700

1$:56.700

9 days ago
1$:56.700
1$:56.980

1$:56.980

8 days ago
1$:56.980
1$:57.170

1$:57.170

6 days ago
1$:57.170
1$:56.415

1$:56.415

10 days ago
1$:56.415
1$:56.210

1$:56.210

11 days ago
1$:56.210
1$:56.210

1$:56.210

13 days ago
1$:56.210
1$:55.885

1$:55.885

June 11, 2025 - 5:30pm
1$:55.885
