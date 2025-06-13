^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.210

The Philippine Star
June 13, 2025 | 5:30pm
1$:56.210

1$:56.210 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:55.620

1$:55.620

8 days ago
1$:55.620
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:55.771

1$:55.771

9 days ago
1$:55.771
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.721

1$:55.721

10 days ago
1$:55.721
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.700

1$:55.700

11 days ago
1$:55.700
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.745

1$:55.745

12 days ago
1$:55.745 
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.745

1$:55.745

14 days ago
1$:55.745 
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with