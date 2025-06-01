^

Forex & Stocks

1$:55.745

The Philippine Star
June 1, 2025 | 5:30pm
1$:55.745

1$:55.745 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:55.660

1$:55.660

11 days ago
1$:55.660
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.585

1$:55.585

10 days ago
1$:55.585
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.250

1$:55.250

7 days ago
1$:55.250
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.635

1$:55.635

14 days ago
1$:55.635
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.250

1$:55.250

9 days ago
1$:55.250
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:55.420

1$:55.420

6 days ago
1$:55.420
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.630

1$:55.630

12 days ago
1$:55.630
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.670

1$:55.670

13 days ago
1$:55.670
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.635&nbsp;

1$:55.635 

May 16, 2025 - 5:30pm
1$:55.635 
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with