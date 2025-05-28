^

Forex & Stocks

1$:55.475

The Philippine Star
May 28, 2025 | 5:30pm
1$:55.475

1$:55.475 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
1$:55.560

1$:55.560

1 day ago
1$:55.560
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.250

1$:55.250

3 days ago
1$:55.250
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.420

1$:55.420

2 days ago
1$:55.420
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.855

1$:55.855

14 days ago
1$:55.855
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.585

1$:55.585

6 days ago
1$:55.585
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.660

1$:55.660

7 days ago
1$:55.660
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.670

1$:55.670

9 days ago
1$:55.670
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.635

1$:55.635

10 days ago
1$:55.635
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:55.635

1$:55.635 

12 days ago
1$:55.635 
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
