^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.265

The Philippine Star
April 27, 2025 | 5:00pm
1$:56.265

1$:56.265 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:56.610

1$:56.610

6 days ago
1$:56.610
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.555

1$:56.555

3 days ago
1$:56.555
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.970

1$:56.970

14 days ago
1$:56.970
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.770

1$:56.770

12 days ago
1$:56.770
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:57.080

1$:57.080

13 days ago
1$:57.080
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.970

1$:56.970

14 days ago
1$:56.970
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:56.970

1$:56.970

April 11, 2025 - 5:30pm
1$:56.970 
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:57.350

1$:57.350

April 10, 2025 - 5:30pm
1$:57.350
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:57.310

1$:57.310

April 8, 2025 - 5:00pm
1$:57.310
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with