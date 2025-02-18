^

Forex & Stocks

1$:58.150

The Philippine Star
February 18, 2025 | 5:00pm
1$:58.150

1$:58.150 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:57.830

1$:57.830

2 days ago
1$:57.830
Forex & Stocks
fbtw

1$:58.060

5 days ago
1$:58.060
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:57.830

1$:57.830

4 days ago
1$:57.830
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:58.190

1$:58.190

6 days ago
1$:58.190
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:58.030

1$:58.030

11 days ago
1$:58.030
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:58.180

1$:58.180

12 days ago
1$:58.180
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:58.095

1$:58.095

13 days ago
1$:58.095
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:58.340

1$:58.340

14 days ago
1$:58.340
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:58.660

1$:58.660

February 3, 2025 - 5:00pm
1$:58.660
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with