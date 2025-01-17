^

1$:58.640

The Philippine Star
January 17, 2025 | 5:30pm
1$:58.640

1$:58.640 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

1$:58.200

1$:58.200

14 days ago
1$:58.200
1$:58.395

1$:58.395

9 days ago
1$:58.395
1$:58.200

1$:58.200

12 days ago
1$:58.200
1$:58.360

1$:58.360

7 days ago
1$:58.360
1$:58.500

1$:58.500

8 days ago
1$:58.500
1$:58.185

1$:58.185

10 days ago
1$:58.185
1$:58.270

1$:58.270

11 days ago
1$:58.270
1$:57.910

1$:57.910

January 2, 2025 - 5:30pm
1$:57.910
1$:57.845

1$:57.845

January 1, 2025 - 5:30pm
1$:57.845
1$:57.845

1$:57.845

December 31, 2024 - 5:00pm
1$:57.845
