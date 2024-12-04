^

Forex & Stocks

1$:58.230

The Philippine Star
December 4, 2024 | 5:30pm
1$:58.230

1$:58.230 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
1$:58.671

1$:58.671

6 days ago
1$:58.671
Forex & Stocks
1$:58.710

1$:58.710

7 days ago
1$:58.710
Forex & Stocks
1$:59.000

1$:59.000

8 days ago
1$:59.000
Forex & Stocks
1$:58.990

1$:58.990

9 days ago
1$:58.990
Forex & Stocks
1$:58.870

1$:58.870

10 days ago
1$:58.870
Forex & Stocks
1$:58.870

1$:58.870

12 days ago
1$:58.870
Forex & Stocks
