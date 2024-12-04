Kaze is the music maker behind Hana, Shinunoga E-Wa, Sayonara Baby, Matsuri, Nan-Nan and Feelin’ Go(o)d. Born and bred in Okayama, he turned to YouTube to upload his piano covers of pop songs when he was 12. This eventually led him to sign with a music label. He launched his debut single called Nan-Nan in 2019 and dropped his first album in 2020. It reached No. 1 on Billboard Japan’s Hot Album chart and earned several awards in Japan. He was chosen as YouTube Japan’s first Artist On The Rise and picked for Spotify’s global program, RADAR. The Manila leg of 'Best of Fujii Kaze 2020 to 2024 Asia Tour' is presented by Ovation Productions and AEG Presents Asia.

