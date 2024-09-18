^

Forex & Stocks

1$:55.720

The Philippine Star
September 18, 2024 | 5:30pm
1$:55.720

1$:55.720 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

1$:56.580

1$:56.580

14 days ago
1$:56.580
1$:56.210

1$:56.210

13 days ago
1$:56.210
1$:55.905

1$:55.905

12 days ago
1$:55.905
1$:56.385

1$:56.385

8 days ago
1$:56.385
1$:56.200

1$:56.200

6 days ago
1$:56.200
1$:55.975

1$:55.975

7 days ago
1$:55.975
1$:56.520

1$:56.520

9 days ago
1$:56.520
1$:55.905

1$:55.905

10 days ago
1$:55.905
1$:56.610

1$:56.610

September 3, 2024 - 5:00pm
1$:56.610
