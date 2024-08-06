^

Forex & Stocks

1$:57.810

The Philippine Star
August 6, 2024 | 5:00pm
1$:57.810

1$:57.810 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
Philstar
1$:58.365

1$:58.365

6 days ago
1$:58.365
Forex & Stocks
1$:58.645

1$:58.645

7 days ago
1$:58.645
Forex & Stocks
1$:58.511

1$:58.511

8 days ago
1$:58.511
Forex & Stocks
1$:58.350

1$:58.350

9 days ago
1$:58.350
Forex & Stocks
1$:58.350

1$:58.350

11 days ago
1$:58.350
Forex & Stocks
