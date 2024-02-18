^

Forex & Stocks

1$:55.960

The Philippine Star
February 18, 2024 | 5:30pm
1$:55.960

1$:55.960 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
1$:55.960

1$:55.960

2 days ago
1$:56.020
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.020

1$:56.020

3 days ago
1$:56.100
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.100

1$:56.100

4 days ago
1$:55.940
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.940

1$:55.940

5 days ago
1$:55.940
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.200

1$:56.200

12 days ago
1$:56.200
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.290

1$:56.290

13 days ago
1$:56.290
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.920

1$:55.920

14 days ago
1$:55.920
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.920

1$:55.920

February 2, 2024 - 5:30pm
1$:55.920
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.115

1$:56.115

February 1, 2024 - 5:30pm
1$:56.115
Forex & Stocks
