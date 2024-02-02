^

Forex & Stocks

1$:55.920

The Philippine Star
February 2, 2024 | 5:30pm
1$:55.920

1$:55.920 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
1$:56.530

1$:56.530

8 days ago
1$:56.530
Forex & Stocks
Latest
1$:56.290

1$:56.290

5 days ago
1$:56.290
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.290

1$:56.290

7 days ago
1$:56.290
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.300

1$:56.300

9 days ago
1$:56.300
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.155

1$:56.155

10 days ago
1$:56.155
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.330

1$:56.330

11 days ago
1$:56.330
Forex & Stocks
