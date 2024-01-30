^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.401

The Philippine Star
January 30, 2024 | 5:00pm
1$:56.401

1$:56.401 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
1$:56.290

1$:56.290

2 days ago
1$:56.290
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.290

1$:56.290

4 days ago
1$:56.290
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.270

1$:56.270

1 day ago
1$:56.270
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.530

1$:56.530

5 days ago
1$:56.530
Forex & Stocks
Latest
1$:55.970

1$:55.970

11 days ago
1$:55.970
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.840

1$:55.840

12 days ago
1$:55.840
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.930

1$:55.930

13 days ago
1$:55.930
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.830

1$:55.830

14 days ago
1$:55.830
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.770

1$:55.770

January 15, 2024 - 5:00pm
1$:55.770
Forex & Stocks
