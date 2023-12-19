^

1$:55.950

The Philippine Star
December 19, 2023 | 5:30pm
1$:55.950

1$:55.950 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

1$:56.055

1$:56.055

6 days ago
1$:56.055
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.570

1$:55.570

7 days ago
1$:55.570
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.650

1$:55.650

8 days ago
1$:55.650
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.300&nbsp;

1$:55.300 

9 days ago
1$:55.300 
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.300&nbsp;

1$:55.300 

11 days ago
1$:55.300 
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.300

1$:55.300

12 days ago
1$:55.300
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.305

1$:55.305

13 days ago
1$:55.305
Forex & Stocks
1$:55.320

1$:55.320

14 days ago
1$:55.320
Forex & Stocks
